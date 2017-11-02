Reward offered to catch people stealing from Mt. Hood National Forest collection sites

Surveillance images of theft suspects in Mount Hood National Forest (U.S. Forest Service)

The U.S. Forest Service Law Enforcement Unit is asking for the public’s help tacking down people who are stealing from collection sites in the Mount Hood National Forest.

The Forest Service released surveillance photos of the suspects this week.

Investigators said the thefts have occurred over the last few years.

Information leading to arrests will qualify for a cash reward from the Forest Service. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Ed King at 541-980-6606.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.