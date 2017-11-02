Clark Co. deputies credit alert resident in arrest of robbery suspect

Deputies are giving credit to an alert resident in rural Clark County after they arrested a 23-year-old suspected of stealing a car and fleeing from police in Vancouver.

According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Rafael Loera-Luna was arrested Thursday outside of a residence north of Battle Ground.

Loera-Luna was booked into the Clark County Law Enforcement Center on charges of first-degree robbery and attempt to elude.

Deputies said they had responded to the area of Northeast 102nd Avenue and Northeast 320th Street in rural Clark County Wednesday afternoon after receiving reports of two people running from a car that had driven into a ditch.

The sheriff’s office reported the car was determined to have been stolen and involved in an earlier pursuit with the Vancouver Police Department.

Witnesses helped deputies determined Loera-Luna was the driver, and deputies said he was accompanied by an unidentified woman running from the car.

K-9 units were brought in to search the area but neither Loera-Luna nor the woman could be found. A pre-recorded message was sent to residents living in the area alerting them to the search.

Around 11 a.m. Thursday dispatchers received the call about a resident who spotted Loera-Luna in the 32200 block of NE 102nd Avenue.

Officials said the resident remembered the search and warning message and said Loera-Luna was shivering and looked disheveled, adding that he was asking for a phone charger.

Deputies responded to the area and found Loera-Luna outside a nearby home. He was taken into custody without incident.

The deputies said it appeared that the woman seen running from the car with Loera-Luna had gotten a ride home the day before.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.