Police: ‘Vicious dog’ shot after charging at Woodburn officer

A pit bull described by police as “vicious” was shot after charging at an officer in Woodburn, according to investigators.

Officers responded to reports of a dog trying to bite people, including children coming home from school, on the 500 block of Comstock Way at 2:50 p.m. Thursday.

Police said the officers attempted to get the children out of the area, but the dog continued to charge at them.

At one point, according to investigators, the dog charged at an officer and the officer shot the dog.

The dog’s owners were then located and they took the dog to get medical attention. The dog’s condition was not released by police.

The dog is described as a brown and beige pit bull.

The officer is a 13-year veteran of the force.

Anyone with information about this ongoing investigation is asked to call the Woodburn Police Department at 503-982-2345.

