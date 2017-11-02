Portland teens attacked by masked group of people with baseball bat Halloween night

FOX 12's Most Wanted attacked a Portland teenager with a baseball bat Halloween night. And now, police are searching for nearly 10 suspects.

The attack happened in Grant Park as 14-year-old Kain Ashford was heading home with a couple of friends after going trick-or-treating when a group of teenagers wearing masks confronted them.

Ashford's mother told FOX 12 the group attached her son and another boy totally unprovoked - punching them and hitting her son with a bat.

When Portland police arrived, they found the two victims injured in the park. The suspects stole the victims shoes and backpacks.

Ashford's mother says the attackers were wearing baby face and devil masks. A red or burgundy van was also seen nearby.

Ashford is recovering from his injuries but he did go back to school on Thursday.

Anyone with information about the attackers is asked to call Portland police.

