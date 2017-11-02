Ambulance transporting patient struck by vehicle in Beaverton

An ambulance transporting a patient to a local hospital was struck by another vehicle Thursday night.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said the crash involving the Metro West ambulance and a pickup truck happened at Southwest Western Avenue and Southwest Beaverton Hillsdale Highway.

Metro West sent another ambulance to the scene to pickup the patient and transport them to their original destination.

Beaverton police said the pickup truck driver admitted to running a red light. The driver was cited.

The pickup truck driver and the driver of the ambulance were not injured. A paramedic in the back of the ambulance was treated for minor injuries.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.