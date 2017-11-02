Benton Co. deputies asking for help identifying Monroe car prowler

Sketch of the suspect based on the homeowner's description. (Courtesy: Benton County Sheriff's Office)

The Benton County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a person of interest in a recent car prowl.

Deputies said on Oct. 16 around 4 a.m., a homeowner on Old River Road in Monroe said he was awakened by a unknown number of people entering his vehicles in the driveway.

The homeowner went outside and saw a man standing near the rear of one of his vehicles, pointing a handgun at him.

According to sheriff's office, the homeowner fired his own handgun at the man as he went back inside his home.

K9 deputies arrived to the scene and searched for suspects but did not locate any.

According to the sheriff's office, the suspect(s) were trying to take compound bows and archery equipment from the homeowner's vehicles, but did not steal any due to being interrupted.

The suspect was described as a white man in his mid-30's with very light skin, clean shaven, about 6 feet tall, wearing dark clothing, and a hooded sweatshirt that covered most of his head.

Deputies said the man's face was described as small and narrow with a "weak" or non-defined chin. The man's body was bulky in comparison to his face, but deputies said that could be because he was possibly wearing many layers of clothing.

Anyone with information about the incident or a possible suspect, is asked to call Detective Miller at 541-766-6774.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.