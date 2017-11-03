Neighbors upset over losing parking along main road in North Portland

The Portland Bureau of Transportation has big plans for a main road in North Portland.

Come mid-November, PBOT will start a repaving project on North Willamette Boulevard. It includes fixing pot holes, repainting lines, repaving the area and adding a larger bike lane.



PBOT said the goal of the project is to improve safety for people walking, taking transit or biking.

Harrison Horblit said he rides his bike often on the road because of the view.

“It’s a beautiful road and the overlook is gorgeous,” Horblit said.

He also said the project might upset some neighbors.

“That sounds good to me. I’m sure residential people here won’t be too stoked on that,” Horblit said.

Julee Ryan, who is against the plan and lives nearby, said neighbors received letters on Wednesday saying the project will be done after November 10.

Ryan said she is upset because the project will eliminate street parking on the north side of Willamette Blvd, right in front of her home.

“The people who are for the bike lanes argue that we only use the bike lanes less than 20 percent of the time, however, that’s because we go to work, we go to school, we run errands, we don’t have cars to leave in front of our houses,” she said.

PBOT said they conducted a street study where they found those parking spots were underutilized. The city then decided the only way to make it safer for everyone was to widen the bike lane while creating a buffer zone, leaving no room for parking.

“The re-striping will not affect people’s access to their driveways. It also won’t affect anything on the side streets," said PBOT’s public information officer, John Brady. “From our stand point, of using the streets, making the streets available for all types of users, it seemed that, that balanced out.”

Still, neighbors like Ryan said they wish they knew sooner so they could have fought the plan.

PBOT said the project will start after November 10 depending on the weather.

