Government Camp residents happy to see snow: 'It's good news'

The snow is here, at least up on Mount Hood. FOX 12 made the trek to Government Camp to see how much powder stuck Thursday night.

“It’s just going to keep dumping, this is just the beginning of it,” said Anna Holgate, who lives in Government Camp.

Big, fluffy flakes blanketed Timberline and Government Camp Thursday night. It snowed for hours.

John Tullis, who works at Timberline, has called this mountain home for 33 years. He thinks this round of snow will stick.

“Snow will often tease us a little up on the mountain, but it feels like old man winter means business this time. I think we’re turning the corner into winter. It’s good news and everyone’s excited about it,” said Tullis. “I think we’re starting to build a base now."

Tullis says there’s about 6 inches on Timberline, but that number could triple by Sunday.

“I don’t like to get into the forecasting business; however, if we get the snow they’re talking about, we could have 18 inches on the ground this weekend,” said Tullis.

With the seasonal snow, also comes the stress of unfamiliar drivers on the roads.

“Don’t push it, that’s what they do. [Drivers] push too much with the speed or try to get through the snow when they shouldn’t,” said Tullis.

FOX 12 spotted a bad accident on Highway 26 on the way to Government Camp. A car was flipped on its side a few miles east of Welches. No word on if there were any injuries, or if weather was a factor in the crash.

But no cars were trekking through downtown Government Camp, all was quiet Thursday night.

“The last couple weeks it’s been pretty quiet up here, it’s about to explode,” said Holgate.

Locals said this is the calm before the storm.

“We’re about to have everyone up here in Government Camp and everyone is super excited.”

