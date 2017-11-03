Police investigating shooting in SE Portland, no injuries reported

Portland police are investigating a shooting that happened in the Powellhurst-Gilbert Neighborhood Thursday night.

Just before 9 p.m. officers responded to the area of the 12000 block of Southeast Bush Street after multiple reports of gunfire.

When officers arrived on scene they located evidence of a shooting.

Witnesses told police a white SUV was seen leaving the area shortly after the shooting. No suspects have been located.

No injuries or property damage has been reported.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Portland Police Bureau non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.

