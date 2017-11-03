Police: Suspect tries to invade Hillsboro house, homeowner fires shot

Hillsboro police are searching for a suspect who they say used a knife to cut a home’s screen door in an attempt to get inside.

Around 3:20 a.m., officers responded to a residence near Main Street and Northeast Cornelius Pass Road.

The homeowner told FOX 12 he saw a possible intruder cut the screen door and fired a warning shot pointed at the floor.

Police don’t believe the suspect is hit.

As of 5 a.m., officers and a K-9 were searching for the suspect in wetlands behind the home.

The homeowner reported his Mercedes was stolen from the home Thursday night when he returned from shopping, but police said they are not connecting the incidents at this time.

No suspect information has been released.

