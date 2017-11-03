Two pedestrians hit by semi in NE Portland, police investigating

Two people were critically injured after they were struck by a semi truck in northeast Portland early Friday morning, police said.

Portland police said officers and emergency medical personnel responded to a reported crash at 4:51 a.m. in the 500 block of Northeast Columbia Boulevard.

They found a pair of pedestrians lying on the street with critical life-threatening injuries.

Officers believe both people were in the westbound lane when they were hit.

Police also said another crash occurred shortly after the pedestrians were struck. In that crash, a green Nissan Sentra hit a fire hydrant.

Police said the Sentra attempted to avoid the first crash. The driver of the Sentra sustained non-life-threatening injuries and received medical attention at the scene.

The driver of the semi truck remained at the crash and is cooperating with police.

The Portland Police Bureau Traffic Division's Major Crash Team will continue investigating the crash.

Police closed Northeast Columbia Boulevard between Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Northeast 11th Avenue. The section is expected to be closed for the next three to four hours.

Police are asking anyone with information about this crash to contact the non-emergency-line at 503-823-3333.

