Two pedestrians hit by semi in NE Portland, police investigating

A horribly neglected dog that was surrendered to a shelter is being given a second "Chance" at life. Meet Chance. He's a 2-year-old Lhasa Apso that had been severely neglected and has lost a leg as a result.More >
Oregon State Police say a cold case dating back to the 1970’s has been solved. It was in 1979 when investigators say Janie Landers was stabbed to death and her body dumped near Silver Falls State Park. For years it went unsolved until now.More >
The Portland Bureau of Transportation has big plans for a main road in North Portland.More >
Detectives say a Washington state mother admitted to strangling her son to death on Halloween after praying about it.More >
A 19-year-old man reportedly shot himself in the groin while robbing a hot dog stand.More >
A former Louisiana teacher was arrested after admitting she bit one of her 2-year-old students, according to authorities.More >
A white Connecticut college student has been charged with smearing body fluids on her black roommate's belongings, and police are saying it was a bias crime.More >
An ambulance transporting a patient to a local hospital was struck by another vehicle Thursday night.More >
Samuel Adams is releasing an “extremely sought-after” craft beer that won’t be available in 12 states due to its sky-high alcohol content.More >
Hillsboro police are searching for a suspect who they say used a knife to cut a home’s screen door in an attempt to get inside.More >
