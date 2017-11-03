On the Go with Joe at SkiFever

Anyone ready to hit the slopes should make a stop by the Portland Expo Center this weekend, where SkiFever has taken over.

Snow is coming down on Mt. Hood, so skiers and snowboarders are probably eager to enjoy the fresh powder.

The SkiFever & Snowboard Show kicks off Friday afternoon and has all the gear those folks will need.

The show has equipment on sale and features a BrewFest and WineFest.

To learn more about the show, including information on tickets and parking, visit PortlandSkiFever.com.

