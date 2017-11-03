Detectives connect human remains found near North Plains to 2012 - KPTV - FOX 12

Detectives connect human remains found near North Plains to 2012 murder case

NORTH PLAINS, OR (KPTV) -

Detectives believe human remains found on rural logging land near North Plains are connected with a 2012 murder investigation.

Two hunters reported finding human remains on Northwest Willis Lane near Pumpkin Ridge Road at around 9:30 a.m. Friday.

The private forestland is owned by Stimson Lumber Co., according to deputies. 

Detectives, forensics technicians and the Washington County Medical Examiner all responded to the scene to assist in the investigation.

Investigators said the remains are an adult and appear to have been in the area for an extended period of time.

Detectives are investigating the remains in connection with the 2012 killing of Theresa Fronsman.

Deputies are not saying what the specific connection is to that case at this time.

Fronsman, 50, was shot and killed in December 2012. Her husband discovered her body at their home on the 24400 block of Northwest Pumpkin Ridge Road.

Their neighbor, Robert Hardison, was indicted on charges including aggravated murder in January 2013. However, he was last seen the day Fronsman was killed and never located by law enforcement.

On Friday, deputies said Hardison remains wanted.

The remains were located Friday a short distance from the 2012 crime scene.

DNA evidence from the remains will be submitted to the Oregon State Crime Lab for testing. 

