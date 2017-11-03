Detectives investigating body found on rural logging land in Nor - KPTV - FOX 12

Detectives investigating body found on rural logging land in North Plains area

Posted: Updated:
NORTH PLAINS, OR (KPTV) -

Deputies are investigating a body found on rural logging land in the North Plains area. 

Deputies are detectives responded to reports of a body on Northwest Willis Lane near Pumpkin Ridge Road at around 9:30 a.m. Friday.

The medical examiner was also called out to the scene to investigate.

The area is logging land owned by Stimson Lumber Co., according to deputies.

No other details were immediately released. FOX 12 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available. 

