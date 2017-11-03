Director of new Jane Goodall documentary talks to MORE - KPTV - FOX 12


Director of new Jane Goodall documentary talks to MORE

"Jane" tells the story of the world's most famous primatologist.

Jane Goodall's legacy takes the big screen in the new documentary that features footage never seen by the public. 

MORE's Molly Riehl spoke with director Brett Morgen about the film and the impact Jane has had on science and more. 

Brett told Molly what a lot of people think about Jane: she's lived her life in the spotlight but is one of the most humble people. 

