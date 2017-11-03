'Million Dollar Man' Ted Dibiase talks to MORE about new film

Back in the 80's WWF wrestling was appointment television, with Hulk Hogan, Andre the Giant, Jake the Snake and the one and only Million Dollar Man, Ted Dibiase.

Dibiase has a new documentary hitting theaters called "The Price of Fame."

He spoke with MORE's Stephanie Kralevich about the film, which covers his hardships including losing his father at 15.

The film is playing for one night only, Nov. 7, at select cinemas.

Anyone interested in seeing "The Price of Fame" can find showtimes and tickets at FathomEvents.com.

