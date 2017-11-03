Scappoose man survives 12 hours trapped in crashed car hidden from roadway

A Scappoose man spent 12 hours trapped in his crashed car after he plunged off an embankment Thursday night on Dutch Canyon Road.

The Scappoose Fire District said the man crashed on the rural road around 8 p.m. and his car was concealed from the roadway by heavy brush.

Firefighters said it’s unclear who finally spotted the car, but they were dispatched to the wreck just before 8 a.m. Friday.

A tow truck driver pulled the mangled car from the embankment as the driver’s wife and a family friend collected his belongings out of the car.

Wow. Bad crash off Dutch Canyon Rd. in Scappoose. Waiting for more info. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/nrP4M5pwy8 — Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) November 3, 2017

They said the man lives nearby, and suffered significant injuries, but he was conscious as he was loaded into an ambulance and taken to a Portland hospital.

Firefighters said they had to cut off the roof of the car to get to the man, and then finished the rescue by pulling him from the back of the car.

This is why he was trapped so long — car went off the embankment and was concealed by the heavy brush pic.twitter.com/vyn7JYFmAJ — Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) November 3, 2017

The car ended up on the edge of Dave Miller’s property.

He told FOX 12 he never heard anything Thursday night and didn’t notice anything out of the ordinary until the fire trucks and ambulances showed up.

Miller said that’s when he walked up to the road and learned that a neighbor had been trapped all night and wasn’t able to reach his cell phone to call for help.

“He had a flashlight and he was shining his flashlight up on the road last night, and nobody saw it,” Miller said. “They drove by – and just kept going by – so he spent a pretty cold night.”

Miller said the corner there around Dutch Canyon Road is notoriously sharp, and he recalled at least one other crash down the embankment, but said this case was the worst one he’d seen in his 35 years living there.

An update on the driver’s condition was not immediately available.

