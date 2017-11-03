Oregon-raised movie star Ron Wilder coming to Cinema 21

Actor Ron Wilder, who grew up in Silverton and attended the University of Oregon, is coming to Portland for a special movie screening.

After a few years of modeling in New York and Seattle, he moved to Hollywood in 2006 to pursue his dream of becoming an actor.

He's now starring in the film "iFeel," playing Saturday at Cinema 21 in Portland.

Ron will be at Cinema 21 after the 4:45 p.m. showing for a Q&A with the audience, moderated by MORE's Stephanie Kralevich. For more information, visit Cinema21.com.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.