Police: 30 grams of heroin, loaded gun found in suspect’s car after arrest in Linn Co.

A search warrant served on the car of a suspected drug dealer led to the discovery of 30 grams of heroin, a switchblade knife and a loaded pistol, according to police.

The investigation began when officers saw possible drug-related activities in a store’s parking lot on the 2600 block of South Santiam Highway in Lebanon at 2 p.m. Oct. 10.

Investigators said 31-year-old Sanchez Angelo Jr., also known as Sam Ames, met with multiple people in different vehicles in the parking lot where he was suspected of selling drugs.

Angelo had an outstanding felony warrant for parole violation.

Officers contacted Angelo in the video poker room of a nearby restaurant, but they said he provided a fake name, resisted arrest and ran away.

He was found hiding a few blocks away in a carport. Police said he was carrying a large amount of cash.

A drug-detection K-9 responded and alerted on Angelo’s car and another vehicle that Angelo was believed to have had contact with in the store parking lot.

Search warrants were obtained for the cars. Police said Angelo’s car contained 30 grams of heroin, packaging materials, a digital scale, a switchblade knife and a loaded pistol.

All the items were seized as evidence.

In the second vehicle, less than a gram of meth, packaging materials and a digital scale were seized.

Angelo, who was arrested and booked into the Linn County Jail, was charged Wednesday with possession and distribution of heroin, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of a restricted weapon, providing false information to police and resisting arrest.

