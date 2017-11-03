Oregon Humane holds discounted cat adoption promotion

Annie, one of the many cats available for adoption. Courtesy OHS.

This weekend, the Oregon Humane Society is hoping to find some cats their forever homes with a deal.

From Friday to Sunday, the adoption fees for kittens and cats at the Portland shelter are half-price.

Currently, OHS has more than 100 adoptable cats, including more than 40 kittens.

Anyone interested in adopting a kitten or cat at OHS can view every adoptable animal on the shelter’s website.

Kittens and cats can be seen at OHS, located at 1067 Northeast Columbia Boulevard, between 10 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and between 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Each adoptable pet at OHS is spayed or neutered, comes microchipped with a collar and tag, has received a medical examination and an initial round of vaccinations.

An adoption also includes a free first visit to a veterinarian.

