Corvallis police investigating string of thefts involving sport bike motorcycles

Corvallis police are investigating a string of sport bike motorcycle thefts.

The thefts occurred on Oct. 26, Oct. 27 and Nov. 1. Investigators are working to determine if the thefts are connected.

The crimes occurred at three separate locations near the Oregon State University campus.

Police said the motorcycles are a red and black 2012 Yamaha FZ6R with Washington plates 9E2315, a blue and black 2007 Suzuki SX7 with Oregon plates M730063 and a red 2007 Yamaha R6 with Oregon plates M750078.

Police said the bikes were parked on patios and only one of them had the forks locked.

Anyone with information about these thefts is asked to call the Corvallis Police Department at 541-766-6924.

