FOX 12 and K103 want you to experience the spirit of the season at Disneyland® Resort!

The holidays begin at the Disneyland® Resort - and FOX 12 and K103 want you to enjoy all the fun!

At Disney California Adventure® Park, join in the Festival of Holidays celebration, featuring a diversity of sights, sounds, and tastes, including the lively street party, Disney ¡Viva Navidad! And behold the World of Color—Season of Light, the sparkling nighttime winter fantasy. Over at Disneyland® Park, sail in to “it’s a small world” holiday. Marvel at the shimmering Sleeping Beauty’s Winter Castle. And so much more.

This is the time to gather with family and friends at the place where the holidays begin... and the magic never ends.

For your chance to win, watch the 6 a.m. hour of Good Day Oregon weekdays from November 6 – November 17 for the Magic Phrase of the Day.

Then, listen to the 8 a.m. hour of K103. When you hear the cue to call, be the 10th caller and say the phrase to win.

Winners receive a 2-night hotel stay, 3-day park tickets and airfare from Alaska Airlines.

See the full rules here.

Good luck from FOX 12 and K103!