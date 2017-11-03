Portland man sentenced to 5 years in prison for methadone overdose death of child

A Portland man was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to criminally negligent homicide in connection with the methadone overdose death of his 2-year-old nephew.

Willie Lee Harris Jr., 36, also pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal mistreatment Friday.

He initially faced charges including second-degree manslaughter and possession of heroin when he was arrested in October 2016.

The investigation began when homicide detectives responded to a Portland hospital on Oct. 10, 2016 to investigate the death of 2-year-old Reginald Harris Jr.

It was determined the boy died from a lethal dose of methadone.

Detectives said the boy’s uncle, Willie Harris Jr., left the methadone in a place where the boy could reach it. Investigators said Harris did not intentionally give methadone to the child.

Harris had outstanding warrants for his arrest at the time, according to police.

After pleading guilty Friday, Harris was sentenced to five years in prison and three years post-prison supervision.

