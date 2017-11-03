Deputies searching for man accused of groping teens at Aloha store

Deputies say a man groped two young girls at a store in Aloha, and now they are asking for the public’s help in finding him.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 1:00 p.m. Friday at the Dollar Tree on 174th Avenue and Farmington Road.

Investigators said a woman and her two young daughters were inside the store when a man grabbed one girl’s bottom and the other girl’s face.

Deputies responded right away and searched for the man with K-9s, but as of Friday evening, the suspect is still on the loose.

Another customer saw the children shortly after the incident and told FOX 12 they looked shocked and terrified, adding that the mother was also very disturbed by the attack.

Deputies described the suspect as a white man in his mid to late-20s with light or blonde hair and a scruffy goatee. He was wearing a denim or brown jacket.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

