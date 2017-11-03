Hillsboro hunter killed by falling tree in Morrow County wilderness

A hunter from Hillsboro was killed when a tree fell on him in the Morrow County wilderness.

Dispatchers received a 911 call at 11:02 a.m. Friday to report a man unresponsive and not breathing in a heavily wooded area in the mountains above Heppner.

The caller hiked up a ridge to get cell service to make the call. Before emergency crews arrived, the original caller called back to say the man had died.

The name of the 34-year-old man from Hillsboro has not yet been released.

“He was in our area to hunt and enjoy the mountains and the camaraderie of his friends,” according to a statement from the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office. “The Morrow County Sheriff's Office and our communities would like to extend our sincerest condolences to his family and friends for the loss of their loved one.”

