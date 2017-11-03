School volunteer in The Dalles arrested on sex abuse charges inv - KPTV - FOX 12

School volunteer in The Dalles arrested on sex abuse charges involving children

William Frank Osborne, jail booking photo William Frank Osborne, jail booking photo
THE DALLES, OR (KPTV) -

A school volunteer in The Dalles is facing sex abuse charges involving children and the crimes allegedly occurred on campus.

William Frank Osborne, 58, was arrested on Oct.  26.

The Mid-Columbia Children’s Council confirmed Osborne worked as a volunteer at The Dalles Center for a few years.

The Wasco County District Attorney’s Office reported there are three alleged underage victims.

Administrators hosted a meeting Friday morning with parents and sent a letter home earlier in the week.

The letter stated, in part, “Please be assured that our staff continue to perform at the highest level to safeguard and meet the needs of our children and families.”

Osborne was booked into the Northern Oregon Regional Corrections Facility. According to the jail website, he faces multiple counts of first-degree sex abuse.

Osborne is scheduled to appear in court Nov. 14.

