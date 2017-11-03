Hillsboro homeowner fires 'gentlemanly warning' shots to scare away intruder

Branko Loncar fired two shots to scare away an intruder (KPTV)

A Hillsboro man fired two gunshots at an intruder breaking into his house Friday morning.

The suspect got away and as of Friday evening, he was still missing.

It happened at Branko Loncar’s house near Northeast 69th and East Main Street. Despite the damage and piles of broken glass, Loncar is relieved it was just a burglary and not a deadly shooting.

“Somebody could’ve gotten killed so easily. Over what?” he said.

When Loncar and his wife came home around 8 p.m. Thursday, they found their two glass doors shattered, a stranger’s backpack and gloves inside, and evidence the burglar had eaten their food.

Loncar’s classic Mercedes was then discovered missing from the garage.

They called police and officers searched with a K-9, but had no luck tracking down a suspect.

Loncar and his wife worried the thief might come back. At 3:15 a.m. Friday, his wife heard sounds of a break-in.

“She woke me up and I had the gun ready and I stood up there,” said Loncar, referring to his upstairs landing overlooking the back door. “The next thing I know, I see the silhouette here. Gentleman is checking, I hear (click click), and then he starts cutting this with a knife.”

The door was covered with plastic sheeting from the previous break-in and when Loncar saw the stranger’s hand reaching through it, he fired one shot. This former military commander says he missed on purpose.

“I have a son who’s 21. So maybe if he’s high or not thinking straight, why would I make somebody’s father and mother suffer the rest of their lives because son is not OK?” Loncar said.

Through the window, Loncar could see that the man seemed confused and he wasn’t leaving, so he fired one more shot, sending the man sprinting out the door.

Loncar thinks the intruder might be a teenager, homeless or hungry. He doesn’t want to hurt him, but he warns him not to come back.

“This was a European, 9 mm, gentlemanly warning for him. He comes back tonight, it will be an American, little bit bigger caliber. One bullet is enough," Loncar said.

