Suspected cougar sighting in Seaside prompts concern

By The Associated Press
This March 8, 2006 photo provided by the ODFW shows a cougar in the Beulah Wildlife Management Unit in Malheur County. (Brian Wolfer/Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife via AP) This March 8, 2006 photo provided by the ODFW shows a cougar in the Beulah Wildlife Management Unit in Malheur County. (Brian Wolfer/Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife via AP)
SEASIDE, OR (AP) -

An Oregon elementary school moved all student activities inside after a reported cougar sighting.

The Daily Astorian reports staff at Seaside Heights Elementary School earlier this week escorted students home after a neighbor informed Principal John McAndrews of a cougar in the neighborhood.

Seaside police, Clatsop County and Oregon State Police all were notified of the sighting.

The alert came after residents of a local apartment complex witnessed a fight that left a house cat dead or missing at the hands of a violent unknown predator, possibly a cougar.

The apartment complex manager says she reported the incidents to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife and state police.

