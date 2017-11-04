Memorial Coliseum wraps two-year, $5M renovation project

Two years of renovations are complete at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum, and reporters got a tour of the upgrades Friday.

Officials said the goal of the project was to make the venue more contemporary and convenient with a focus on maintenance needs.

There is a new HD replay board and LED lights, and the kitchen and concession upgrades add more food and drink options. There is even free public access to Wi-Fi.

“I think when people walk in they will feel like they're in a present facility, versus coming in and feeling like they're in an outdated overrun facility,” Rose Quarter general manager Amanda Mann said.

The renovations were a $5 million, two-year effort and were completed just in time for the upcoming Phil Knight Invitational basketball tournament, which happens later this month.

