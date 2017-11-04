Body recovered from Willamette River identified as missing Woodburn man

From left: Pedro "Pete" Munoz Morales, a surveillance image of Morales at a Fred Meyer store in Salem and a similar Chevy Sonic that was found parked at Rite Aid in Salem. (Images: Woodburn Police Department/KPTV)

Officers have identified a body found by a boater in the Willamette River Friday as that of a Woodburn man missing since mid-October.

According to the Woodburn Police Department, the body is that of 58-year-old Pedro Munoz Morales.

Morales was last seen by family members on October 12 and was reported missing to the Woodburn Police Department two weeks later on October 25.

Deputies with the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office said the boater spotted the body in the river near the city of Newberg Friday. The boater stayed at that location to guide deputies and a Tualatin Valley Fire Water Rescue team to the body.

Police said that Morales’ family had been notified.

