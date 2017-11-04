Deputies investigating reports of shots fired in Aloha

Deputies investigated reports of shots fired at an apartment complex in Aloha Friday night.

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, they got reports of shots being fired after some kind of fight just before 9 p.m.

Investigators said there is evidence at the scene of someone being shot but would not elaborate on what that evidence was.

Deputies noted that as of 11 p.m. there was still no known victims or a suspect.

Southwest Johnson Street was closed from 178th Avenue to 182nd Avenue to outside traffic for the investigation, but residents were being allowed in and out of the area.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.