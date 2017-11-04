OSP looking for owner of urn found at rest area in Lane County - KPTV - FOX 12

OSP looking for owner of urn found at rest area in Lane County

LANE COUNTY, OR (KPTV) -

Oregon State Police are looking for the owner of an urn that was found at a rest area in Lane County.

The urn was found at the Getting Creek rest area on Interstate 5 northbound, which is just north of Cottage Grove.

The urn has the names David A. Leski and William H. Washington engraved on it, along with the date September 6, 1986.

OSP troopers tried searching the names but have had no luck.

Anyone who recognizes the urn or knows who it belongs to is asked to call Lt. Vonn Schleicher at 541-726-2540 or vonn.schleicher@state.or.us.

