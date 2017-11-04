Anti-fascist protesters hold rally, march in downtown Portland

An anti-fascist rally and march were held in downtown Portland Saturday afternoon.

Refuse Fascism PDX held the rally at Jamison Square followed by a march through downtown Portland. The event was organized by Refuse Fascism PDX and Queer Liberation Front.

The groups are calling for the removal of President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

On the Facebook event page for the rally and march, the group said "We recognize fascism to exist in many forms: not only in the Trump/Pence regime, but extending into their cabinet, and taking form through every branch of government from the legislative law makers, the judicial process, the prison industrial complex, and the fascist pigs who enforce their policies."

Portland Police Bureau said they are aware of the rally and march, and are working with the group because they have a permit for their event.

The rally began at 2 p.m. where several speakers took to the microphone, criticizing President Trump's policies.

Patriot Prayer leader Joey Gibson showed up to the rally and was involved in a few verbal arguments with demonstrators. Some people in the crowd yelled "Go home, Joey Gibson."

One speaker welcomed Gibson to the rally and spoke about tolerance, talking and listening.

Around 3:30 p.m., protesters began to march through downtown Portland.

During the march, protesters stop at Southwest 4th and Southwest Yamhill to hold a moment of silence.

Protesters having moment of silence in middle of downtown. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/R3B5ectykS — Haley Rush (@HaleyRushNews) November 4, 2017

The march continue to Waterfront Park where protesters attempted to cross Hawthorne Bridge but were stopped by police.

Permit does not allow the march to cross the Hawthorne Bridge. Protestors are not being allowed on the bridge due to safety concerns. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) November 4, 2017

Police blocking protesters from getting on Hawthorne bridge. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/EOA5MCCoP2 — Haley Rush (@HaleyRushNews) November 4, 2017

Police said no arrests were made, and no known property damage or violence occurred during the rally and march.

Another Refuse Fascism rally is being held in Salem at the Oregon State Capitol at 3 p.m.

Rallies and marches are being held nationwide at 19 cities, according to Refuse Fascism's website. Those cities include Seattle, New York, Austin and Chicago.

