Police: Man arrested after robbing two separate people at gunpoint in SE Portland

Portland police arrested a 20-year-old man Saturday morning after he robbed two separate people at gunpoint.

Police said both incidents happened along Southeast Powell Boulevard.

According to police, a woman reported she was robbed by a man with a gun at 6:32 a.m. while in the 3100 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard. The second victim, a man, said he was robbed at gunpoint at 6:46 a.m. near Southeast Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard and Southeast Powell.

From the descriptions provided by the victims, officers were able to locate the suspect as he left Creston Park.

Javontae Rogers was arrested and lodged at the Multnomah County Jail on two counts each of robbery in the first degree and robbery in the second degree.

Anyone with information about the robberies are asked to contact Detective Robert Hollins at 503-823-3441 or Robert.Hollins@portalnd Oregon.gov.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.