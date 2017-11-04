Hunter killed by falling tree identified as Hillsboro firefighter

A hunter killed by a falling tree in the Morrow County wilderness has been identified as a Hillsboro firefighter.

Hillsboro Fire and Rescue identified the man killed as 31-year-old Ryan Grimaldi, who was a Hillsboro firefighter and paramedic for 6 years.

Dispatchers received a 911 call at 11:02 a.m. Friday to report a man unresponsive and not breathing a heavily wooden area in the mountains above Heppner. Before emergency crews arrived, the original caller called back to say the man had died.

Members of the Hillsboro Fire Department will honor Grimaldi by traveling to the town of Heppner on Sunday to escort his body back to Tualatin.

"Ryan was an outstanding firefighter and member of the Hillsboro Fire Department family. Ryan served the department and the community well. He will be greatly missed,"said Operation Chief Scott Magers.

Members will also be wearing mourning bands over their badges through the day of his memorial service.

