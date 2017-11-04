Police continue to investigate attempted sexual assault in downtown Portland elevators

Police are continuing to search for a man who is suspected of trying to sexually assault at least two women on downtown Portland elevators.

The first report was made at 10:38 a.m. Oct. 18. A woman told police a man followed her onto an elevator on the 500 block of Southwest 5th Avenue.

The man stood close to the woman and threatened to sexually assault her. Police said the woman managed to force the suspect off the elevator and she then contacted police.

At 8:49 p.m. Oct. 27, a similar report was made about a half mile from the previous incident.

In the second case, a woman said she was followed onto an elevator on the 700 block of Southwest Morrison Street.

The man threatened to harm the woman if she did not comply with his demands. Investigators said the man released the woman when another person saw what was happening.

In both cases, the suspect is described as a white man, 6 feet 2 inches tall to 6 foot 3 inches tall and 250 pounds with a muscular build. He was clean shaven with a prominent chiseled jaw line and he was wearing a hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Detective Matt Estes at 503-823-0462 or Matthew.Estes@portlandoregon.gov; or Sergeant Nathan Sheppard at 503-823-3886 or Nathan.Sheppard@portlandoregon.gov.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.