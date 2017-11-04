Ex-staffer of former Portland Mayor Sam Adams accuses him of sexual harassment

An employee of former Portland Mayor Sam Adams is accusing him of sexual harassment.

Cevero Gonzalez was Adams’ executive assistant in 2008 and sent city officials a letter with his claims earlier this week.

Adams was barely three weeks into his new job as Mayor in 2009, when he had to answer to questions regarding a two-month sexual affair with an 18-year-old man.

Now, he’s also being accused for unwanted sexual behavior in the workplace and drunk driving attempts.

On Saturday, FOX 12 talked with the man who’s behind the letter, Cevero Gonzalez, who didn’t want to go on camera.

Gonzalez said writing the six-page statement was difficult for him to do.

It was a document he told FOX 12 he sent only to city officials, with the hopes they would initiate an investigation. Instead, Gonzalez says he hasn’t heard a word.

In the letter, Gonzalez writes he often drove the former Mayor home from the airport.

On one trip, Gonzalez says Adams asked when the last time he had sex was, and his preferred position.

In a portion of Gonzalez's letter, he writes:

His first inquiry? "When was the last time you got laid?" When I demurred, he persisted: "Come on. What type of guys do you like? Do you like 'em cut or uncut?" Asking me the last question while looking directly at my crotch. I tried changing the subject to work-related topics but Sam would have none of it. "Tell me. Are you a top or a bottom?" Embarrassed by his questioning, and a bit taken aback, I responded as generally as possible; fearful of making him angry but also unwilling to divulge personal information about my private life to my boss. His response to my nondescript disclosures? "Don't be so uptight!" Saying this last sentence as he lightly grabbed at his crotch.

Gonzalez goes on to say these problems continued and that he would be called upon to drive the former Mayor home, because Adams believed he could drive himself home after a night of drinking.

“Sam often believed he could drive himself home regardless of how many alcoholic beverages he'd consumed,” Gonzalez writes. “This was always discouraged so every attempt was made to take or hide the keys to the city-issued vehicle.”

Former Mayor Sam Adams sent FOX 12 a written statement Saturday:

“I've been inspired by all the people who are coming forward to talk about how they have been sexually harassed. Sexual harassment is a real problem in the workplace that must be addressed. I did not sexually harass Mr. Gonzales, but I think allegations like his should be thoroughly investigated. State and city procedures are in place to objectively examine the facts around allegations like these. I will gladly participate in such a process and look forward to its findings.”

Gonzalez tells FOX 12 he’s not angry and that he doesn’t expect an apology from Adams.

However, he does plan to follow up with the City of Portland.

