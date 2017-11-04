Police: 41-year-old man arrested for luring minor, attempted sexual abuse

A 2-week-old infant died Friday night after being bit by a family dog. According to Cleveland Police, the incident occurred at 13304 Carrington Ave.More >
A 2-week-old infant died Friday night after being bit by a family dog. According to Cleveland Police, the incident occurred at 13304 Carrington Ave.More >
Officers have identified a body found by a boater in the Willamette River Friday as that of a Woodburn man missing since mid-October.More >
Officers have identified a body found by a boater in the Willamette River Friday as that of a Woodburn man missing since mid-October.More >
Detectives are investigating the remains found in a rural logging area near North Plains in connection with the 2012 killing of Theresa Fronsman.More >
Detectives are investigating the remains found in a rural logging area near North Plains in connection with the 2012 killing of Theresa Fronsman.More >
A hunter killed by a falling tree in the Morrow County wilderness has been identified as a Hillsboro firefighter.More >
A hunter killed by a falling tree in the Morrow County wilderness has been identified as a Hillsboro firefighter.More >
Actor Lou Diamond Phillips faces a driving while intoxicated charge in Texas for an incident that happened just hours before he appeared at a speaking engagement in Corpus Christi.More >
Actor Lou Diamond Phillips faces a driving while intoxicated charge in Texas for an incident that happened just hours before he appeared at a speaking engagement in Corpus Christi.More >
There’s a local star in Portland known for his live karaoke shows on weekend nights. Fans won’t find him at a club or bar, though, but rather behind the wheel.More >
There’s a local star in Portland known for his live karaoke shows on weekend nights. Fans won’t find him at a club or bar, though, but rather behind the wheel.More >
It's time to "fall back." But why do we set our clocks back an hour at 2 a.m. in November? We have that, and tons of other answers to questions you might have!More >
It's time to "fall back." But why do we set our clocks back an hour at 2 a.m. in November? We have that, and tons of other answers to questions you might have!More >
A Hillsboro man fired two gunshots at an intruder breaking into his house Friday morning.More >
A Hillsboro man fired two gunshots at an intruder breaking into his house Friday morning.More >
Refuse Fascism PDX held the rally at Jamison Square followed by a march through downtown Portland.More >
Refuse Fascism PDX held the rally at Jamison Square followed by a march through downtown Portland.More >