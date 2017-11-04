Police: 41-year-old man arrested for luring minor, attempted sexual abuse

A 41-year-old Portland man was arrested Friday in connection with online luring of a child.

Police said the investigation started on Oct. 31 when Jason J. Paul initiated contact with an undercover officer who was posing as an underage girl on social media.

According to police, Paul wanted to "meet with her for purposes of a sexual nature."

Paul scheduled a date and time to meet the underage girl. When he arrived to the location in northeast Portland, Portland Police Bureau's Sex Trafficking Unit arrested him.

Paul has been booked into the Multnomah County Jail and charged with purchase sex with a minor, online sexual corruption in the first degree, online sexual corruption in the second degree, attempt rape in the third degree, attempt sexual abuse in the second degree, patronizing prostitute, and three counts of luring a minor.

Investigators believe there may be more victims.

Anyone with information about Paul or are a victim, please contact Sergeant Mark Georgioff at 503-793- 9358 or Officer Mike Gallagher at 503-793-9061.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.