Kids from Boys & Girls Club debuted their own short films as part of Portland Film Fest

Kids from the Boys and Girls Club got the chance to shoot, direct and act in their very own short films. And on Saturday night, they premiered their work.

"For some of them it was the first time they picked up a camera," said Josh Leake with Portland Film Fest.

Sixty kids from the club got the chance to work hands-on with professional filmmakers.

"Made me feel happy. I got to see what a camera is actually about," said Noah Klein.

The Future Filmmakers program is bringing a whole new level of interest and excitement to the club.

"It just really gave kids a chance to see what's possible for them," said Colleen Showalter, Director of Development with the Boys and Girls Club.

The young creators came up with their own ideas. Then they shot, edited, directed, and starred in their own short films.

The short films debuted on the big screen at the Laurelhurst Theater for the Portland Film Fest.

