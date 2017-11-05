Car hits, kills man on Highway 99 near King City - KPTV - FOX 12

Car hits, kills man on Highway 99 near King City

Posted: Updated:
(KPTV) (KPTV)
KING CITY, OR (KPTV) -

Washington County deputies say a car hit and killed a man on Highway 99 near King City.

Investigators believe the man ran into traffic near the highway’s intersection with Fischer Road at about 8 p.m. Saturday. 

Deputies said one car managed to stop in time, but a second car struck the victim. He was seriously injured and rescuers called Life Flight, but the man died at the scene. 

The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, deputies said. 

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.