Car hits, kills man on Highway 99 near King City

Washington County deputies say a car hit and killed a man on Highway 99 near King City.

Investigators believe the man ran into traffic near the highway’s intersection with Fischer Road at about 8 p.m. Saturday.

Deputies said one car managed to stop in time, but a second car struck the victim. He was seriously injured and rescuers called Life Flight, but the man died at the scene.

The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, deputies said.

