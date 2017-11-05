Dog shot, man arrested after disturbance in north Portland

A dog is recovering from a gunshot wound and a man was arrested after an intense encounter with police in north Portland.

Just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a disturbance in the 6700 block of North Fessenden Street.

As officers arrived, the emergency dispatcher received additional information from a caller. The caller stated the suspect had a knife, and that information was relayed to officers.

Arriving officers said they could see a figure inside an apartment swinging his arms and saw another person that appeared to be trying to protect themselves from the suspect.

Police said a man exited the apartment and approached officers with what appeared to be a knife in his hands. They told him to drop the object multiple times, and he eventually threw it to the ground a short distance from where he was standing.

Officers continued to give the man instructions so they could check on the welfare of the occupants in the apartment, but the man refused to follow their directions.

That’s when police said a dog came out of the apartment and barked, growled and charged at an officer.

Officers told the owner to gain control of the dog, a 2-year-old pit bull, but they say the owner could not. An officer then fired his gun, striking the dog once.

Police said officers continued to give the suspect instructions, but the suspect would not comply and walked in the direction of the knife and apartment. Officers believed the suspect may attempt to go back inside the apartment and deployed a Taser at him.

The suspect, 38-year-old Emanuel Manzanares, was taken into custody. As police investigated, they determined Manzanares was holding a 12-inch long knife sharpening rod as he approached officers.

Manzanares was lodged at the Multnomah County Jail on charges of menacing and domestic violence harassment.

The dog was taken to an emergency veterinary clinic and is in stable condition.

