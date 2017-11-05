Snow lovers rejoice; Mt. Hood slopes on their way to 'perfection'

Some good news has arrived for winter weather lovers: It appears the snow on Mt. Hood might be here to stay.

People on the mountain say it has been a perfect weekend for snow lovers. The powder is light and fluffy, which people say was great for making snowmen.

Though slope operations are not yet running at Skibowl, there was one lift open at Timberline on Sunday: Pucci.

People said they are excited snow season has begun.

Six-year-old Quinn said the snow “kind of tastes like ice.” Her family wasn’t the only one checking out the fresh powder coating Mt. Hood.

Young Lincoln and his family was at Skibowl for the snow, too. He gave the dusting a “three out of five,” but Skibowl staff say the slope is well on its way to perfection.

Lincoln’s mother, Jen Jennings, said they were on their way home to Bend from Portland and decided to stop for the snow.

“Brought the kids and the dog. We’ve been having fun,” Jennings said.

She told FOX 12 the route home over Mt. Hood looked the clearest.

“The first fall is a lot of fun. Nobody’s been on it really yet. You get to make your own tracks and fresh snow to eat before everybody else tramples all over it,” Jennings said.

Mt. Hood was just GORGEOUS today! Catch my fun story with all the snow lovers on the mountain @skibowl today on @fox12oregon NOW. ???? pic.twitter.com/f11sLk5zdx — Brenna Kelly (@BrennaKellyNews) November 6, 2017

The operations manager at Mt. Hood Skibowl, Sean Maloy, said the good conditions may have come earlier this year than last year.

Cooler temperatures should keep the already snowy base building and hopefully, Maloy says, bring snow lovers an early Christmas present.

Weather permitting, Skibowl staff hope to run their first day of slope operations on Thanksgiving.

The roads up to Mt. Hood from the Portland area were mostly clear of snow and ice on Sunday, but the Oregon Department of Transportation is requiring drivers to carry chains or have traction tires on because snow conditions are constantly changing.

