Demonstrators march in downtown Portland for Million Mask March

A group of demonstrators marched in downtown Portland Sunday for the "Million Mask March."

The event was scheduled to start at 5 p.m. at the Salmon Street Fountain at Waterfront Park. Just before 6 p.m., a small group of demonstrators began marching. The group stopped at Jamison Square before continuing on their march.

Another group led by the Anarchist Student Union was expected to show up at 7 p.m. and also take to the streets.

Protesters marched to the Hawthorne Bridge and tried to walk across it, but were blocked by police in riot gear. However, police let protesters cross the bridge as long as they remained on the sidewalk.

Protesters trying to walk across Hawthorne Bridge. Police in riot gear stopping them. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/G6f2p8CY7G — Haley Rush (@HaleyRushNews) November 6, 2017

The march ended as the group dispersed after crossing the Hawthorne Bridge.

Sunday’s march is part of a worldwide event associated with the group Anonymous that happens each year on Nov. 5, which is Guy Fawkes Day. According to MillionMaskMarch.com, marches are planned in 800 cities worldwide, including New York City, Washington D.C., London, Barcelona and Sydney.

On the Facebook event page for the Portland march, organizers said, “the motive for the March varies, but includes some consistent themes prevalent in the Anonymous movement, including: corruption in politics, demilitarization, police violence, and self-governance.”

Six people were arrested during last year’s Million Mask March after police say protesters disrupted drivers and people using public transportation.

On Saturday, about 100 demonstrators took part in an anti-fascist rally and march. The event remained peaceful and there were no arrests.

