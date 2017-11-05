One dead, two injured in crash near St. Johns Bridge

Police are continuing to investigate a deadly crash that happened near the St. Johns Bridge Saturday night.

Officers responded to the crash just after 9 p.m. Police believe the driver of a white Kia Optima drove west across the bridge at a high rate of speed and did not stop for a red light at the intersection of St. Johns Bridge and Northwest Bridge Avenue.

At the same time, a Ford F-150 truck arrived at a green light at the intersection and turned westbound onto the St. Johns Bridge from Northwest Bridge Avenue. The Optima collided with the F-150, causing the truck to roll off the roadway and come to a stop on its roof.

Two people inside the F-150 were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Optima died at the scene.

FOX 12 spoke with one man who said he saw the entire crash.

“I was pretty much driving on the south side of the bridge. There was a driver heading south. He was making the turn to go east towards Highway 30 when he ran the red light, going 55, 60 and smashed into a Ford pickup truck, a blue Ford pickup truck,” said witness Tim Kloberdance.

The St. Johns Bridge and Bridge Avenue were closed for several hours due to the crash.

The name of driver who died will not be released until the next of kin have been notified and the Oregon State Medical Examiner has completed an autopsy. Police are asking anyone with information to call 503-823-2103.

