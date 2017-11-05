Police arrest man suspected of trying to sexually assault women in downtown Portland

Police have arrested a man who they say tried to sexually assault two women in downtown Portland last month.

Officers believe 38-year-old Jeffrey C. Lane is responsible for the incidents.

The first report was made at 10:38 a.m. Oct. 18. A woman told police a man followed her onto an elevator on the 500 block of Southwest 5th Avenue.

The man stood close to the woman and threatened to sexually assault her. Police said the woman managed to force the suspect off the elevator and she then contacted police.

At 8:49 p.m. Oct. 27, a similar report was made about a half mile from the previous incident. In the second case, a woman said she was followed onto an elevator on the 700 block of Southwest Morrison Street.

The man threatened to harm the woman if she did not comply with his demands. Investigators said the man released the woman when another person saw what was happening.

Police released surveillance video and images of the suspect.

On Saturday, officers with the Beaverton and Tigard police departments located and arrested Lane near the Washington Square Mall.

Lane was lodged at the Multnomah County Jail on charges of kidnap in the first degree, attempt sodomy in the first degree, attempt sexual abuse in the first degree, and theft in the third degree.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday. Police said the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office is considering additional charges against Lane.

