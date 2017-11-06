Crews credit sprinkler system for quick response to SW Portland apartment fire

Portland Fire and Rescue crews say sprinkler systems helped them battle an apartment fire Sunday night.

Firefighters rushed to the Fountain Place apartment complex on Southwest 10th Avenue and Southwest Salmon Street just before 9:30 p.m.

When crews arrived, they found the residents evacuating the building, and initial reports indicated the third floor was filling with smoke.

The crews were able to get to the fire quickly and put it out, and credit the building’s sprinkler system with keeping the blaze contained so they could knock it down while searching the building at the same time.

An arson investigator was called to the scene to determine a cause and assess damage, and no injuries were reported from the incident.

