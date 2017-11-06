Deputies investigating after teen found shot near Milwaukie

Deputies said they found an injured teen in an unincorporated area of Clackamas County near Milwaukie after receiving reports of a shooting Sunday evening.

According to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 3700 block of Southeast Concord Road around 6 p.m. and found an injured 17-year-old.

The deputies secured the area and gave medical assistance to the teen until medical personnel could arrive. The teen was taken to a nearby hospital, but officials said his injuries do not appear life-threatening.

Detectives are working to identify and contact witnesses, and forensic teams are processing the scene for evidence.

The sheriff’s office noted that the injured teen is believed to be the only victim in the shooting and said investigators do not believe there is a danger to the public.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office's confidential tip line, either by phone at 503-723-4949 or by using the online form at Clackamas.US.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.