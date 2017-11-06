On the Go with Joe at the Bloom Project

A local organization that is all about "flower power" is helping kick off a week honoring caregivers helping patients through the ends of their lives.

The Bloom Project makes bouquets for people who are dealing with serious illnesses, many of whom are in hospice or receiving palliative care.

As part of Portland’s Giver Back to the Giver Week, the group is also bringing arrangements to physicians, nurses, social workers, chaplains and volunteers who help care for those patients.

The flowers for these arrangements are donated by wholesale floral companies, growers and local grocery stores. Volunteers are working this week at the group’s facilities at Teufel Holly Farms located at 160 Southwest Miller Road in Portland putting together the bouquets.

To learn more about the Bloom Project, including how to help with this week’s effort, head to TheBloomProject.org.

