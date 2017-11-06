Tigard motorcycle officer hit by vehicle on Hwy 99W

Officials with the Tigard Police Department said a motorcycle officer was hit by a vehicle on Highway 99W Monday morning.

According to police, the officer was responding to an earlier crash near Southwest Greenburg Road shortly after 7 a.m. when the incident happened.

The motorcycle officer was taken to a local hospital for treatment, and department officials said the officer is in stable condition.

Hwy 99w Northbound at S.W. Greenburg #TrafficAlert - motorist struck a motorcycle officer who was responding to a crash (updates soon) pic.twitter.com/flxF9UKLwc — Tigard Police (@TigardPolice) November 6, 2017

Tigard PD motor Officer is doing okay thank you for all the support. pic.twitter.com/4bx4W7St1M — TPD Chief KMAC (@TPDchiefkmac) November 6, 2017

Police are also reporting that the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash stayed on scene and is fully cooperating with investigators.

This is a developing story. Please stay with FOX 12 and KPTV.com for further updates.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.