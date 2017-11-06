Tigard motorcycle officer hit by vehicle on Hwy 99W - KPTV - FOX 12

Tigard motorcycle officer hit by vehicle on Hwy 99W

Officials with the Tigard Police Department said a motorcycle officer was hit by a vehicle on Highway 99W Monday morning.

According to police, the officer was responding to an earlier crash near Southwest Greenburg Road shortly after 7 a.m. when the incident happened.

The motorcycle officer was taken to a local hospital for treatment, and department officials said the officer is in stable condition.

Police are also reporting that the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash stayed on scene and is fully cooperating with investigators.

