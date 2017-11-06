Actress Melissa Leo talks to MORE about her new film ‘Novitiate’

Oscar-winner Melissa Leo packs the fear of God into her latest performance in the new film “Novitiate,” and the actress said these aren't your father's Catholic school nuns.

Leo plays a reverend mother over a group of cloistered nuns during a major turning point in history for the Catholic church, the Second Vatican Council.

The actress said that her character was left feeling lost after being forced to adhere to changes she doesn't understand.

“I think that for Reverend Mother, and I can only speak for the character Reverend Mother that I played, she feels very satisfied in her life, prior to getting these documents from the Vatican, and by her meaning, completely diminishing the commitment she's made,” Leo told MORE.” It would be like a woman finding out her husband has another family in another town. That happens sometimes, too, doesn't it?”

"Novitiate" will start playing in Portland November 17, and movie-goers can catch it at Cinema 21 or the Living Room Theater.

MORE’s Molly Riehl said she thought it was great and described it as intense but a really interesting take on Vatican II.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.